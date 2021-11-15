East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Amarillo Police: 1 person with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after shooting at O’Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reily's Auto Parts
O'Reily's Auto Parts(Jacob Cain KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said one person was seriously injured in a shooting at the O’Reilly Auto Parts near I-40 and Grand Street.

The person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been apprehend at this time, according to APD.

NewsChannel10 crews are on the scene.

A witness at the scene told NewsChannel 10 they heard multiple gunshots.

Few details are available at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department
Police lights.
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident that occurred on South St.
Source: KTRE Staff
Mark in Texas History: Southland paper mills
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

Jane Doe talks to a reporter at a lighting ceremony.
Kilgore Oil Derrick Lighting
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy at times today
Cadets graduate Airman Leadership School
Texas Wing Civil Air Patrol Headquarters hosts Airman Leadership School for cadets
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department
Police lights.
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident that occurred on South St.