East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek

Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman who had been missing for a week was found in a creek on Sunday by some duck hunters.

Jennifer Reppond, 42, from Etoile, was found Sunday afternoon inside her vehicle on FM 226 at Moss Creek.

Sheriff Jason Bridges said he received a phone call around 4 p.m. Sunday after three teenage boys who were duck hunting came upon a white SUV that was down in the creek.

Law enforcement and EMS responded to the scene. Jennifer Reppond was found deceased inside the SUV. Bridges said it appears that the vehicle had been there for several days.

Due to the depth of the creek, it took several hours to remove the SUV. Investigators and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted an investigation. At this time there is no foul play suspected that caused the SUV to leave the roadway (FM 226) and crash into the creek.

Reppond was reported missing to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 8. She was last seen driving her white Chevy Tahoe leaving a residence on Sunday in Etoile.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Kerry Don Williamson responded to the scene and an autopsy was ordered. The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department
Police lights.
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident that occurred on South St.
Source: KTRE Staff
Mark in Texas History: Southland paper mills
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Cadets graduate Airman Leadership School
Texas Wing Civil Air Patrol Headquarters hosts Airman Leadership School for cadets
Jane Doe talks to a reporter at a lighting ceremony.
Kilgore Oil Derrick Lighting
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy at times today
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department