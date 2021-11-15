Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman who had been missing for a week was found in a creek on Sunday by some duck hunters.

Jennifer Reppond, 42, from Etoile, was found Sunday afternoon inside her vehicle on FM 226 at Moss Creek.

Sheriff Jason Bridges said he received a phone call around 4 p.m. Sunday after three teenage boys who were duck hunting came upon a white SUV that was down in the creek.

Law enforcement and EMS responded to the scene. Jennifer Reppond was found deceased inside the SUV. Bridges said it appears that the vehicle had been there for several days.

Due to the depth of the creek, it took several hours to remove the SUV. Investigators and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted an investigation. At this time there is no foul play suspected that caused the SUV to leave the roadway (FM 226) and crash into the creek.

Reppond was reported missing to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 8. She was last seen driving her white Chevy Tahoe leaving a residence on Sunday in Etoile.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Kerry Don Williamson responded to the scene and an autopsy was ordered. The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the crash.

