First Alert: Warm, southerly winds will become gusty the next couple of days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cool, crisp air we felt over the weekend has quickly given way to warmer, more humid conditions as we get the new week underway.

The warmer weather has come courtesy of the return to southerly winds, which will lead to above normal temperature values the next couple of days.

These southerly winds on Tuesday will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times during the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will be another unseasonably warm, humid day as southwesterly winds keep the spring feel in the air as highs reach for the lower 80′s.

By Wednesday night, a storm system tracking across the northern plains will push a weak cold front into our part of the state. This frontal boundary will tap into what moisture we have in place to generate a 60% chance of rain showers in the overnight time frame before rain chances diminish and move out by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a cooler day as blustery, north winds will lead to temperatures only reaching the upper 60′s as skies clear out and our atmosphere dries out.

High pressure will lead to more cool sunshine for the end of the week and the start to the weekend before another cold front brings in a modest rain chance for Sunday, lingering into early next week.

Despite a few opportunities to get wet in the next week, rainfall amounts look rather meager, averaging around one-half inch or less.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.