Game of the Week: Elysian Fields, Daingerfield square off in Area Round showdown

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER , Texas (KTRE) - The goal of an UIL state title will come to an end Friday night for either Daingerfield or Elysian Fields while the other will survive to fight another day.

The two squads will meet in the 3A DII Region III Area Round of the playoffs at Tatum Friday night. The winner will play either West Rusk or New Waverly next week in the third round of the playoffs.

Both teams are 9-2 entering the final Red Zone Game of the Week for the 2021 season.

Daingerfield handled their business in the bi-district round winning 50-12 over Harmony while Elysian Fields beat Kountze 48-17.

Earlier this season the Yellowjackets got the best of the Tigers, winning 44-28., but that was a Daingerfield team missing eight key players who are all back. Kickoff from Tatum is set for 7 p.m.

