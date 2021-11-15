East Texas Now Business Break
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s and winds out of the southwest up to 15mph. Over the next few days, we’ll keep the windy conditions and above normal highs, in the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next front arrives late Wednesday bringing with it our next shot for some rain and cooler temperatures. Highs on Thursday will only be in the 60s! As far as the rain goes, the best chances are for the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning. We’ll stay dry for Friday, but then see rain chances return to the forecast for next weekend.

