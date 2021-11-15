SFA football back in the FCS Top 25

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football team is back in the FCS Coaches Top 25 poll for the second time this season after beating Central Arkansas 24-17 over the weekend.

The win pushed SFA’s record to 7-3 and extended the team’s winning streak to 4 games. The team is not ranked in the FCS Stats Top 25 poll but they are receiving votes.

This week the ‘Jacks will close out the regular season in Beaumont on Saturday against Lamar. SFA will need a strong performance and convincing win over the 2-8 Cardinals to push themselves into the FCS playoffs. It would be the first time SFA made the postseason since 2014.

