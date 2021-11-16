ABC News’ Jonathan Karl discusses new book ‘Betrayal’

East Texas Now Business Break
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jonathan Karl, author of “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show” joined East Texas Now to discuss the book.

Karl spoke about John McEntee as a political figure that led a “purge” of disloyal members of the executive branch during the Trump administration.

Karl said Congress feared Trump’s political power and sway with Republican voters.

When asked about the 2024 election, Karl said he believes it’s unlikely Trump will enter the race because he “doesn’t want to risk losing again” and says he wants people to believe he will run “because that continues to make him relevant and powerful.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

