First Alert: Feeling balmy and unseasonably warm in mid-November

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The south breeze and added humidity will lead to a mild night in which overnight lows will only drop into the lower 60′s, which is over fifteen degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be another unseasonably warm, humid day as southwesterly winds keep the spring feel in the air as highs reach for the lower 80′s. These temperatures are running about twelve degrees above average for the middle part of November.

By Wednesday night, a storm system tracking across the northern plains will push a weak cold front into our part of the state. This frontal boundary will tap into what moisture we have in place to generate a 40% chance of rain showers in the overnight time frame before rain chances diminish and move out by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a cooler day as blustery, north winds will lead to temperatures only reaching the upper 60′s as skies clear out and our atmosphere dries out as we progress through the day.

High pressure will lead to more cool sunshine for the end of the week and the start to the weekend before another cold front brings in a low rain chance for Sunday, lingering into early next week.

Despite a few opportunities to get wet in the next week, rainfall amounts look rather meager, averaging around one quarter inch or less.

