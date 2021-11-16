Lufkin ISD holds balloon release for student with diabetes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Classmates created a fundraiser to honor a 5th-grade student with Type 1 diabetes in honor of World Diabetes Day.

Chazz is a 5th-grade student at Brandon Elementary who has an insulin pump.

(Lufkin ISD)

“He has a great attitude, very easy going and has a great mom who is super on top of it,” said Missy Perry, Chazz’s nurse at Brandon Elementary.

Classmates released blue balloons in honor of World Diabetes Day. Mrs. Barnett, Brandon Elementary counselor, came up with the idea to celebrate Chazz, wear blue, and donate to a good cause.

“We are encouraging every student to donate a dollar. At the end of the week, we will make a donation in his honor to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation,” said Mrs. Barnett.

To find out more about World Diabetes Day go to: https://worlddiabetesday.org/

