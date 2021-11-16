East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches woman working TDCJ ‘dream job’ dies after 2-month COVID hospitalization

“Ty’Isha always showed up with a great attitude and her positivity was contagious”
Ty'lsha Harper's friends created this flier to invite people to meet at the hospital in...
Ty'lsha Harper's friends created this flier to invite people to meet at the hospital in Nacogdoches to pray for her in October during a class reunion.(Facebook event)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Monday they have lost an employee after she was hospitalized in September with COVID-19.

According to a statement by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, 30-year-old Ty’Isha Harper, a trainee in the Parole Officer Training Academy, tested positive for COVID-19 on September 7. She was admitted to a Nacogdoches hospital on September 8, 2021, and was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) the next day where she remained until her passing.

“Ty’Isha Harper made the choice to serve the citizens of Texas and was achieving her goal of becoming a parole officer,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “Her passion for the work she was about to embark on was extraordinary and she will be deeply missed and always remembered.”

Parole Division Director Rene Hinojosa said, “She had made it known that being a parole officer was her dream job and she was well on her way to being a great one. She was quick and eager to learn and truly had a calling to help. Ty’Isha always showed up with a great attitude and her positivity was contagious. She will be missed by all.”

Ty’lsha’s former classmates in Nacogdoches met in front of the hospital to pray for her during their class reunion in October, according to numerous posts on Facebook.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had seventy-three employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ty'lsha Harper died after just over two months in a Nacogdoches hospital.
Ty'lsha Harper died after just over two months in a Nacogdoches hospital.(Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)

