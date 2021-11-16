East Texas Now Business Break
Visscher clears 1,000 point milestone as Ladyjacks cruise past SEMO

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks moved to 3-0 on the season behind a double-double performance by Stephanie Visscher.

Visscher and her teammates sent Southeastern Missouri State back home with an 83-59 loss. Visscher scored two quick baskets before the first media timeout to send her over the 1,000 career point mark.

“I hadn’t really thought about it going into the game,” Visscher said. “I kind of had a clue because my family was talking about it at the last game but that was out of my mind. It is an honor to join that group of all-time great players. My career here at SFA has been amazin’g. I get so much trust from my coaches. I have grown as a play so much. This has been a big step in my basketball career.”

Visscher finished the night with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Avery Brittingham, Zya Nugent, Bri Mitchell and Angel Scott all hit double digits on the scoreboard. SFA will travel Thursday to College Station to take on No. 24 Texas A&M.

“It could be an NCAA tournament type game on Thursday down at a&M and that is what these kids want to play for,” head coach Mark Kellogg said. “That is where we think our program is and we want to play the best to see where we are at.”

SFA is 3-0 with all three wins coming by double digits. The trip to the Aggies will be the toughest test since their overtime loss to Georgia Tech in the NCAA Tournament.

“We went and beat Auburn [last year],” Kellogg said. “We played close to Georgia Tech. I think the belief and response to each other increases each time you play these games.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

