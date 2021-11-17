East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

2 suspects rob Jasper game room employee at gunpoint

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Two men robbed an employee of a Jasper game room at gunpoint late Monday night, according to police.

Lt. Garrett Foster with the Jasper Police Department said the robbery occurred at a game room located at 642 East Street at about 11:20 p.m. Monday.

After an employee walked out of the game room and got into the driver’s seat of his vehicle, two black men wearing masks opened the passenger door, pointed a gun in his face, and demanded that he hand over his money, Foster said. In addition to taking all the money the game room employee had on him, the two suspects also took his cell phone.

“They were waiting on him to come out,” Foster said.

The game room employee was not hurt in the incident, Foster said.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or the two suspects is urged to call Foster at (409) 383-6178.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek
The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is...
Amber Alert canceled; missing 14-year-old boy in New York safe
Ty'lsha Harper's friends created this flier to invite people to meet at the hospital in...
Nacogdoches woman working TDCJ ‘dream job’ dies after 2-month COVID hospitalization
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.

Latest News

Tara Hendrix was named Lufkin's newest Director of Tourism and Marketing.
City of Lufkin announces new Director of Tourism and Marketing
A woman reported that an armed man forced his way into her home and was in her attic with a...
Lufkin SWAT standoff ends peacefully after man broke into house, barricaded self in attic
Tuesday night a man was shot at a local Lufkin hotel and was flown to an out-of-town hospital.
Lufkin PD: Man hospitalized after reported shooting over hotel parking
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today