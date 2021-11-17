East Texas Now Business Break
Beckville sweeps Crawford, heading to 2A volleyball state championship match

Beckville ISD
Beckville ISD(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARLAND, Texas (KLTV) - The Beckville high school volleyball team will play for a state championship on Friday.

Beckville swept Crawford 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 26-24) to earn a spot in the championship. Beckville had to make a comeback in the second set after falling behind 6-1. The squad rallied for 15 straight points to take the set. Crawford controlled the third set but Beckville once again came back and looked to have it won but Crawford would not go down easily. They fought through four match points to tie the set at 24 before Beckville would get the final two points to get the sweep.

The 2A state championship game will be 3 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights- reserved.

