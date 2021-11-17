East Texas Now Business Break
City of Lufkin announces new Director of Tourism and Marketing

Tara Hendrix was named Lufkin's newest Director of Tourism and Marketing.
Tara Hendrix was named Lufkin's newest Director of Tourism and Marketing.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin on Wednesday announced Tara Hendrix as its new Director of Tourism and Marketing.

“We are very fortunate to have Tara join the City of Lufkin in this newly developed role of Director of Tourism and Marketing,” City Manager Bruce Green said. “Our vision is to see this role become the ambassador for life in Lufkin and an advocate and champion for the various stakeholders in Lufkin’s success. I can’t think of a better person to promote our city and its excellent features, events and organizations.”

Hendrix is a Lufkin-area native and graduated in 2005 from Stephen F. Austin State University with a degree in hospitality administration. Hendrix has more than a decade of experience in the hospitality and travel sector. She previously worked as an executive staff member at Hyatt Lost Pines Resort, Union Pacific Railroad and most recently the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.

“While having the opportunity to live in and travel to some of the America’s top cities, I began to realize more and more that there was no place like home,” Hendrix said. “There is a reason we say ‘You’ll Love Lufkin’ and I want to be a part of our city’s bright future. I am truly honored to join the City of Lufkin as the Director of Tourism and Marketing.”

