East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas oil recruiter says gas prices will continue to rise

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to AAA, the current average price of unleaded regular gas in Texas is up $0.10 from October and California reached the highest record average price of regular unleaded gas on Tuesday, $4.68.

Co-principal of Brelsford Personnel Gates Brelsford has worked in the oil industry field for more than 40 years. He said one factor to the rise in gas prices stems from the supply and demand from the pandemic.

“The second is government incentives and taxes on the industry and regulations,” Brelsford said.

Director of Oil Technology Group Ernest LaFlure said oil production peaked in 2019 at 13 million barrels per day in the US, “Which is the highest level it had been since the early 70′s and we were essentially energy independent,” LaFlure said.

Now, he said there is a 15% reduction in oil production.

“That loss in production is resulting in a squeeze on prices because the demand is rising and supply will take time to deal with,” LaFlure said.

LaFlure said the pandemic in addition to policy changes is why the increase is so drastic. “We’ve never seen that (the pandemic) coupled with such an aggressive policy changes by the federal government at the same time when recovery is needed,” LaFLure said.

“It’s going to take time because we’ve had over 15% reduction,” LaFlure said. “Probably see some increased prices for the next quarter or two and then it should stabilize.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
Ty'lsha Harper's friends created this flier to invite people to meet at the hospital in...
Nacogdoches woman working TDCJ ‘dream job’ dies after 2-month COVID hospitalization
The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is...
Amber Alert canceled; missing 14-year-old boy in New York safe

Latest News

“That loss in production is resulting in a squeeze on prices because the demand is rising and...
East Texas oil recruiter says gas prices will continue to rise
Harrison Dog Fighting
Harrison Dog Fighting
Following the holidays last year, COVID-19 cases reached a new peak in East Texas. Dr. McGaha...
Several East Texas counties seeing ‘minimal’ COVID-19 community spread
Following the holidays last year, COVID-19 cases reached a new peak in East Texas. Dr. McGaha...
Several East Texas counties seeing ‘minimal’ COVID-19 community spread