First Alert: Tracking an overnight cold front that will bring back cooler temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s warm weather will be in our rear-view mirror as a cold front is scheduled to arrive and push through our part of the state later on tonight.

When the cold front sweeps through the Piney Woods overnight, it will bring in a 40% chance of light, passing rain showers. It will be nothing more than a squeegee and wet fizzle as rainfall accumulations will generally be less than one-tenth-of-an-inch.

Thursday will be a cooler day as blustery, north winds will lead to temperatures only reaching the middle 60′s as skies clear out and our atmosphere dries out as we progress through the day.

Those northerly winds will be gusty at times on Thursday, coming in at 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. It will be a day to have both hands on the steering wheel and have those trash cans secured.

Once the winds settle by Thursday night and skies clear out, we will be back to chilly nights as wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s on Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday will be filled with lots of blue sky and wall-to-wall sunshine as cold mornings give way to seasonally cool and pleasant afternoons.

We will then see an increase in cloud cover to go along with a 30% chance of rain late in the day on Sunday as another frontal boundary moves toward East Texas.

