Home sweet home: Brandon Belt staying with San Francisco Giants

Brandon Belt (SF Giants)
Brandon Belt (SF Giants)(SF Giants)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hudson native and veteran MLB first baseman Brandon Belt is staying with the San Francisco Giants.

Various reports, including Joel Sherman of the New York Post indicate that Belt is accepting a one-year deal worth $18.4 million. Belt was the team’s home run hitter last season with 29 and is the longest-tenured player. Belt had until the end of today to make a decision on the Giants offer.

Belt talked to KTRE last week about his relationship with the Giants after the squad finished the regular season last year with the best record in baseball.

“[Team chemistry} was big without question,” Belt said. “This is something that is underrated in baseball. If you can go out there and enjoy playing together and have that chemistry, that will help win a lot of baseball games. For me this team probably had the best team chemistry of any team I have been on in the big leagues.”

Belt had several injuries throughout the year and had an emotional end of the year with the loss of his grandmother, who he dedicated the remainder of the season to. He has been back home with family enjoying his offseason before getting ready for next year.

“I am trying to make up for lost time with my family, my kids and my wife,” Belt said. “Any time I can try to get on the lake that is what I am trying to do. With my kids in school that gives me a time frame to get out on the water.”

