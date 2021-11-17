Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 4-year-old shoots self, brother

JASPER COUNTY Texas (KTRE) - A 4-year-old Jasper County boy shot himself and his 2-year-old brother Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a press release, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Bean Street to check out a report that a 4-year-old shot himself and his brothers. Both children were found at the entrance to Cougar Country.

The 4-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to his upper left bicep, and the 2-year-old had been shot in the left upper chest area, the press release stated.

Sheriff Mitchel said there were several children in the vicinity of where the two boys were shot.

“It was a miracle that no one was killed,” Newman said.

The 2-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to the Kirbyville Airport, where a medical helicopter transported him to an area hospital, the press release stated. An ambulance took the 4-year-old boy to a Beaumont hospital.

Newman said both boys are expected to recover from their injuries.

“The information given to law enforcement was that someone had killed a hog, and they were in the process of cleaning it when they heard a gunshot,” the press release stated. “They stated that the 4-year-old had gotten the gun out of the truck while they were processing the hog.”

Newman said the gun was a 9 mm pistol.

The incident is still under investigation, the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.