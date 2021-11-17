East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin PD asks for public’s help locating runaway children

Haylee “Noah” Szabo and Angelique “Alex” Stasney are missing and suspected to be runaways....
Haylee "Noah" Szabo and Angelique "Alex" Stasney are missing and suspected to be runaways. Lufkin Police are asking for the public's help in locating them.(Courtesy photo)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for help as they search for two missing juveniles believed to be runaways.

Haylee “Noah” Szabo, 14, and Angelique “Alex” Stasney, 15, were last seen Saturday at their home in the 3400 block of Nerren Avenue in Lufkin. Szabo’s mother, who also has guardianship over Stasney, said she last saw them around 7:35 a.m.

Police say there have been possible sightings of them at Lufkin Mall and Motel 6. It also appears they used a credit card at a Chick-fil-A location in Lufkin on Monday.

Szabo is described as 5′4″, 130 pounds with blue eyes and short, shaggy, black hair. Szabo was last seen wearing black shorts with a black Sonic shirt and a cross dangle earring in the left ear.

Stansey is described as 5′4″, 155 pounds with green eyes and short, shaggy, black hair. Stansey was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and blue jeans and has a tattoo on the left arm. Stasney may also use the last name Warren.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

