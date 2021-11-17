East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin PD: Man hospitalized after reported shooting over hotel parking

Tuesday night a man was shot at a local Lufkin hotel and was flown to an out-of-town hospital.
Tuesday night a man was shot at a local Lufkin hotel and was flown to an out-of-town hospital.
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday night a man was shot at a local Lufkin hotel and was flown to an out-of-town hospital.

According to a press release from officials at around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to Quality Inn and Suites at 4306 South First Street in Lufkin to a report of shots fired in the parking lot.

Officers arrived to find that a man had been wounded in the pelvis/leg following a verbal disturbance with another man, said officials.

The official report stated that witnesses told officers the disturbance was over hotel parking. The shooter was taken into custody following the incident, said, officials.

The victim was flown to an out-of-town hospital with a broken leg, stated officials.

Currently, this incident remains under investigation, and officials said they will release the names of the involved parties later today.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

