Lufkin SWAT standoff ends peacefully after man broke into house, barricaded self in attic

A woman reported that an armed man forced his way into her home and was in her attic with a...
A woman reported that an armed man forced his way into her home and was in her attic with a long gun.(City of Lufkin)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday night the Lufkin SWAT team was called to the scene of a man in an attic with a long gun.

According to a press release around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Groesbeck Street to a disturbance involving weapons.

A woman reported that an armed man forced his way into her home and was in her attic with a long gun, said officials.

The officers got the woman to safety and the SWAT team was called to help with the barricaded, armed suspect.

When the SWAT team arrived they began loud hailing the suspect. The suspect gave himself up around 1:30 a.m. and was taken into custody, said officials.

The report stated that officers recovered the gun. Witnesses told officers the suspect knew a man who lived at the home and that the suspect claimed the man owed him money, said officials.

Currently, this incident remains under investigation, and officials said they will release the names of the involved parties later today.

