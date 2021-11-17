East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

More than 100K gallons of sewage discharged into Nolan Creek, City of Belton says

File Photo: Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas
File Photo: Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Work to repair a sewer force main near the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant has caused an unauthorized sewage discharge into Nolan Creek, the City of Belton said.

The size of the discharge is still being determined but it exceeds 100,000 gallons, the City said. Nolan Creek will be impacted east of I-35, the City said.

“The discharge is on private property, and the property owner has been notified. The public should avoid contact with creek water that is downstream from the treatment plant and should not ingest the water,” City officials said.

Those who come into contact with the water should bathe and thoroughly wash clothes as soon as possible.

The City also advices fishermen to avoid any dead or dying fish.

“If a fisherman in the area catches a fish that he or she intends to consume, make sure it is properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked,” the City said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been notified about the discharge.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek
The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is...
Amber Alert canceled; missing 14-year-old boy in New York safe
Ty'lsha Harper's friends created this flier to invite people to meet at the hospital in...
Nacogdoches woman working TDCJ ‘dream job’ dies after 2-month COVID hospitalization

Latest News

From left: Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in a scene from Red Notice.
The Stew Review: Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ a generic waste of budget, star power
Source: KTRE Staff
Jury panels return to Nacogdoches County
ETN: Greta Van Susteren 305-335
Source: Gray News Media
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 4-year-old shoots self, brother
Police lights.
2 suspects rob Jasper game room employee at gunpoint