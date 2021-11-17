East Texas Now Business Break
Property owner can proceed with multi-family development at end of Logansport St.

By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - New tonight, a resolution before Nacogdoches City Council to reconsider a rezoning change made back in August of 2020 has failed. The decision was made Tuesday night following a public hearing.

Property owner R.J. Bohac said he prayed in thanks when the three to two vote fell in his favor. He can proceed with plans to develop a multi-family dwelling on acreage at the end of Logansport Street. The property was previously zoned for single family households, as is the rest of the historic and popular residential street.

For sixteen months, neighbors and others, many who spoke before council, fought the council’s original zone change decision.

Councilwomen Kathleen Belanger and Amelia Fischer, both residents on the street, voted in favor of starting the rezoning process all over again. The rest of the council had asked for a compromise between the two parties. None could be reached. So, the three remaining council members stood by the original rezoning approval.

We will have a full report Wednesday on how this controversial debate is expected to lead to closer scrutiny of future zone change requests in Nacogdoches.

Property owner can proceed with multi-family development at end of Logansport St.
