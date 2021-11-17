East Texas Now Business Break
US Navy Virtual Reality Experience visits Nacogdoches High School

The Navy also shared information about its $180,000 ROTC scholarship program. Superintendent Dr Gabriel Tarujillo said he is proud the experience was brought to Nacogdoches.(KTRE/Brianna Linn)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches High School students experienced the US Navy like never before through their state of the art virtual reality experience.

The mobile 18 wheeler called Nimitz was brought to the campus Tuesday to showcase the range of STEM opportunities available through the Navy. The Nimitz virtual reality experience travelled to Nacogdoches High School to give students a first hand perspective on what it is like to be in the Navy.

Tread Woodard is a senior and said the experience opened his eyes to new opportunities for his future.

”It’s really cool so they have you go in a little section where you get briefed on what you’re going to do and then they put on your VR googles they have a haptics suit so basically all that is is you strap it on your back and phase vibrations through it. The suit helps to make you feel really immersed in it all, and so that was really cool. You basically go on an extraction mission with a seal unit and it’s really interesting,” Woodard said.

Woodard said he will be attending Texas A&M and hopes to enter the military after receiving his degree.

”It was a really good experience, but really the highlight for me was the resources. There’s a lot of guys here you can talk to about joining and they just give you a lot of good information,” Woodard said.

The Navy also shared information about its $180,000 ROTC scholarship program. Superintendent Dr Gabriel Tarujillo said he is proud the experience was brought to Nacogdoches.

”So some of the kids that wanted to select military this is a great venue for them to really take it home this evening have conversations with mom and dad and say mom this is what I saw today and it might be the Navy, it might be another branch but at least they can actually find out that this is something that is viable for their future,” Tarujillo said.

Some STEM careers highlighted through the virtual reality experience were nuclear engineering, cryptology, and Information Technology.

