East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Highs again in the low 80s today with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, scattered showers across East Texas as a cold front moves through the region. Maybe up to a quarter of an inch of rain possible for the lucky folks that see some rain tonight. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the low 50s, with showers ending by sunrise. Skies clearing through the day tomorrow to mostly sunny conditions, and highs much “cooler” than today, in the low 60s.

By this weekend, highs will return to the 70s, with mostly sunny to party cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. Rain chances return to East Texas for Sunday and stick around for Monday as our next cold front moves through. We’ll keep the rain in the forecast for Tuesday evening as well, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see rain remain in the forecast through the week of Thanksgiving. That said, we’re still a week or so away, so there is time for the forecast to change.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek
The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is...
Amber Alert canceled; missing 14-year-old boy in New York safe
Ty'lsha Harper's friends created this flier to invite people to meet at the hospital in...
Nacogdoches woman working TDCJ ‘dream job’ dies after 2-month COVID hospitalization
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-17-21
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 11-17-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
First Alert: Feeling balmy and unseasonably warm in mid-November