Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. South winds are already breezy and will gust up to 15 and 20 mph today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. The cold front still looks to arrive overnight. A few isolated showers are possible this evening ahead of the front, but the better chance for rain will be after midnight along the front. Not everyone will see the rain, but any scattered showers will end tomorrow morning. Expect breezy northeasterly winds behind the front tomorrow with temperatures struggling to reach the lower 60s. Winds die down late tomorrow and temperatures drop into the 30s by Friday morning. The weekend brings a quick warm up before another cold front arrives late Sunday into early Monday morning.

