DPS pushes for fence along southern border

State authorities push for border fence(KGNS)
By Max Fernandez
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter urging President Biden to begin an aggressive dialogue with the Mexican president regarding border security at a scheduled meeting at the White House.

This comes after a vote by Laredo City Council turned down an offer by DPS to build a local wall on city property.

Troopers are also meeting with private landowners asking them if they’d like to put a fence up in place of cameras; however, DPS did not offer a virtual wall.

Funds for such a project would have to be allocated by the federal government.

If Governor Abbott gets way, he wants to secure 733 miles of barriers around the State of Texas to keep out undocumented immigrants.

City leaders met with the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, last month, and stressed the urgency for cameras.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

