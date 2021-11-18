East Texas Now Business Break
First Alert: Seasonally cool temperatures bring back that fall feel to the Piney Woods

By Brad Hlozek
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Cool, northerly winds have ushered in a fresh batch of chilly air back into East Texas, bringing back that fall feeling.

It will be a cold night under the stars and the lunar eclipse as overnight lows will drop into the upper 30′s to near 40-degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be filled with lots of blue sky and wall-to-wall sunshine as cold mornings give way to seasonally cool and pleasant afternoons.  Highs on Friday will be in the middle 60′s before the return of south winds will lead to lower 70′s by Saturday afternoon.

We will then see an increase in cloud cover to go along with a 30% chance of rain on Sunday as another frontal boundary moves toward East Texas.

Behind the Sunday evening frontal passage, look for clearing skies and more cool breezes to return for early next week.

There are signs that we could be looking at a more significant cold front and rain event coming into the Lone Star State for Thanksgiving Day.  There are many details that need to be worked out, but it does look like a more potent western storm system could bring us a likely chance of some heavy, soaking rains for Turkey Day.  Stay tuned.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

