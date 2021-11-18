Jacksonville’s Wayne Coleman announces retirement

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - After 33 years in the high school coaching profession, Jacksonville’s Wayne Coleman is hanging up his whistle.

Coleman confirmed he will be retiring at the end of the school year but the coaching search is underway for his replacement.

Coleman first started coaching as an assistant in Marshall from 1988-90 and ended his time on the Maverick staff with a state championship in 1990. when Marshall beat Converse Judson 21-19. After Marshall, Coleman went to Jacksonville from 1991-96 as an assistant. He would leave but later return.

Coleman became a first time head coach in 1997 when he left the Indians to become the head coach at Beeville. He was also a head coach at Fort Worth Brewer. Coleman added two more state championship rings to his collection in 2009 and 2014 state championship with Gilmer.

Coleman would return to Jacksonville in 2015 and lead the Indians to two playoff appearance in 2016 and 2017.

“I have been totally blessed.,” Coleman said. “The rings are nice but it is about more of the relationship with the coaches and kids. It has been fun.”

