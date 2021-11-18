Last-second play puts West Sabine in area round of the playoffs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The West Sabine Tigers are looking to get back to the third round of the 2A DII playoffs after a wild finish in the first round.

The Tigers beat Dewyville 40-38 on the final play of the game. Quentin Smith threw a high arching pass to the back corner of the end zone and connected with an open Jakorian Walker.

This week the team sets their focus on Wortham Thursday night in Crockett. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.