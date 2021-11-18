East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Last-second play puts West Sabine in area round of the playoffs

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The West Sabine Tigers are looking to get back to the third round of the 2A DII playoffs after a wild finish in the first round.

The Tigers beat Dewyville 40-38 on the final play of the game. Quentin Smith threw a high arching pass to the back corner of the end zone and connected with an open Jakorian Walker.

This week the team sets their focus on Wortham Thursday night in Crockett. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek
The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is...
Amber Alert canceled; missing 14-year-old boy in New York safe
A woman reported that an armed man forced his way into her home and was in her attic with a...
Lufkin SWAT standoff ends peacefully after man broke into house, barricaded self in attic

Latest News

SFA Ladyjacks
Showdown in the Brazos Valley: Ladyjacks face tough A&M squad Thursday night
Showdown in the Brazos Valley: Ladyjacks face tough A&M squad Thursday night
Showdown in the Brazos Valley: Ladyjacks face tough A&M squad Thursday night
Last second play puts West Sabine in area round of the playoffs
Last second play puts West Sabine in area round of the playoffs
Jalen Hale prepares for the area round playoffs
Longview’s Jalen Hale has put in the work to become elite