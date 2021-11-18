East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man who escaped from Temple Police custody recaptured

Suspect found hiding in vehicle’s trunk, police say
Thomas Finto
Thomas Finto(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday announced the recapture of Thomas Clay Finto, 35, after he escaped from police custody on November 17, 2021.

Police said they received information about Finto’s whereabouts and located the fugitive at about 9 a.m. hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in the 1300 block S. 9th Street.

Once again, Finto allegedly resisted efforts to take him into custody. He was wanted on outstanding felony theft, resisting arrest, evading arrest and escape warrants.

Police officers used pepper spray and a taser to “reduce the risk of injury to Finto and officers as he continued to resist.”

Once officers took custody of Finto, they placed him in a wrap restraint to prevent further acts of aggression from him and reduce risk of escape.

Back on the 17th of November, Finto was located in the 600 block of S. 11th Street. The officers who spotted him at the time knew he had a felony warrant for theft and sought to arrest him.

On that day, Finto ran from officers, displayed a knife, and physically resisted police, officials said. He managed to escape from officers after he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for medical evaluation prior to being transported to the Bell County Jail.

At the time he escaped, police said Finto was still wearing handcuffs.

After he was recaptured on Wednesday, Finto was taken by EMS to Baylor Scott and White for evaluation before being transported to the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler crash
Lufkin PD officers execute a search warrant on a house on North Avenue. (Source: Lufkin Police...
Lufkin police arrest 2 who allegedly shot at 3 houses, vehicle
Pictured are (top row from left) Sabrina Griffin, Seklehia Jackson, and (bottom) Shaquill...
7 families file lawsuit alleging abuse, neglect against Crockett child-care center
An Angelina County family says they’re relieved to be alive after their Hudson home went up in...
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
Lynnie Chatman and Brooke Ashley Cormier were brought in for questioning in the death of a...
Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death

Latest News

Point Water Woes
Point residents still feeling effects of 2021′s winter storm
Anti Abortion Vigil
East Texans against abortion pray outside of Planned Parenthood as Supreme Court hears arguments
Generator Safety
Generator Safety
A woman prays with her hand raised across the street from Tyler's Planned Parenthood center.
East Texans against abortion pray outside of Planned Parenthood as Supreme Court hears arguments
Historical home with original paintings created by the homeowner.
CASA of the Pines 23rd annual Christmas home tour