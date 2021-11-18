East Texas Now Business Break
Part of MLK Blvd. in Nacogdoches to be closed starting Sunday

Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. between University Dr. and S. Fredonia St. will be closed to...
Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. between University Dr. and S. Fredonia St. will be closed to traffic beginning Sunday, Nov. 21 through Tuesday morning, Nov. 23(Pexels.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. between University Dr. and S. Fredonia St. will be closed to traffic beginning Sunday, Nov. 21 through Tuesday morning, Nov. 23 for repaving of the street section adjacent to Pilgrim’s Pride. 

Local traffic will be able to access areas between S. Fredonia Street and the Union Pacific Railroad but will not have access to the project area.

Traffic should utilize alternate routes while the road is closed.

