Property owner can proceed with multi-family development at end of Logansport St. in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An emotional and controversial rezoning decision in Nacogdoches will not be reconsidered.

The Nacogdoches City Council made the decision last night following a 16-month debate. A property owner and residents living on the historic district’s Logansport Street couldn’t come to terms. A single-family zone for a 4 acre tract at the end of the street was changed to a R-4 which allows apartments.

The ordeal may lead to closer scrutiny of future re-zoning requests.

Property owner R.J. Bohac said he bowed his head in prayer immediately following the Nacogdoches City Council vote. The 3-2 vote gave him the go ahead to proceed with a multi-family development.

Sticky rezoning issues can test a person’s faith.

“I did what I was told to do by process thru the city. Verbatim. Step by step,” said Bohac.

The method remains under fire by opponents.

“This is a badly, badly done rezoning,” said one neighbor.

Another said, “The whole process does not pass the smell test.”

And one said, “If you let this stand, this is a disgrace.”

It stood, despite City council member Kathleen Belanger, a resident of Logansport Street, citing accusations of spot zoning, preferential treatment, mistakes by city staff, a disregarded city comprehensive plan and more.

<Kathleen Belanger/City Council Member-”(I’m) Standing in for a lot of people who care very much about this issue,” said Belanger after presenting a power point.

Among them, city councilwoman Amelia Fischer, also a Logansport Street resident. Both women wanted the zoning request process to start all over again.

“This entire matter also brought to light some real deficiencies in our process, particularly on our notification process,” said Fischer.

The three council members standing in support of the zone change acknowledge procedural concerns.

Council member Jay Anderson grew up on Logansport Street. He knows well the neighborhood’s historic value, nice homes and proximity to Pecan Park.

“I have some issues the way the process was done. I, on the other hand, have some serious issues with some of the words said to Mr. Bohac. There was some behavior that was not adult, quite frankly.”

Mayor Jimmy Mize is building a home on a street intersecting Logansport.

“I, like the others, just wish we could have come to a spot where we could compromise.”

Council members said an R-3 zone would restrict the development of apartments, something Bohac says he’s not interested in building.

Council member Roy Bolden never lived on the street. And he’s not against giving others the opportunity.

“I had talked to the city attorney before and in my opinion and in his opinion, there was not, really anything, unethical in the process.”

Bohac can proceed. What he plans to build is uncertain. He says it won’t be apartments, but rather duplexes or town homes. He says it will be nice and fitting to the neighborhood.

“I’m going to make it a beautiful property. I’m going to make it gorgeous. I’m trying to enhance the community,” said Bohac.

Bohac is uncertain if his project will ever gain the neighborhood’s support, but he’s willing to try to make it happen.

City staff is currently reviewing the notification process for zone changes. Council members said the Logansport issue should have never gone so far that it required a city council vote to settle the matter.

