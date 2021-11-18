East Texas Now Business Break
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit comes to downtown Lufkin

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit is set up in downtown Lufkin in partnership between the Garrison Civic Center and Lufkin Industries to celebrate the holiday season.(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit is up on display and ready to bring in the Christmas spirit to downtown Lufkin.

The pump represents a Christmas ritual that dates back more than 40 years. The unit is an operational mark 640 pump from Lufkin Industries that is specially painted for the holiday season. It takes about a week to move the pump into its proper placement and to equip it with 4,000 holiday lights. Attached is a 38 foot dump trailer meant to resemble Santa’s sleigh.

Natalie Howard at the Garrison Civic Center explained that the work to bring Rudolph to downtown is a collaborative effort between the Civic Center and Lufkin Industries to kickoff the holiday festivities.

“We partner with them during our festival,” said Howard. “They light Rudolph at six, and it’s involved with our Christmas in the Pines festival throughout the city of Lufkin and we just want it to be a fun day for an entire family to come out and have a good time and make sure they see him lit.”

The pump is recorded to be 45 feet tall when fully extended. Assembly of Rudolph was started at the beginning of the week and he will remain up until January 10th.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

