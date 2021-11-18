Showdown in the Brazos Valley: Ladyjacks face tough A&M squad Thursday night

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The undefeated SFA women’s basketball team will face their toughest test on the young season.

The 3-0 Ladyjacks will take on the No.24 Texas A&M Aggies Thursday night at Reed Arena. Texas A&M is also 3-0. SFA’s three wins this year have all been by over 20 points. A&M has been just as impressive with their wins as well.

“It could be an NCAA tournament type game on Thursday down at A&M and that is what these kids want to play for,” Head Coach Mark Kellogg said. “That is where we think our program is and we want to play the best to see where we are at. We went and beat Auburn [last year],” Kellogg said. “We played close to Georgia Tech. I think the belief and response to each other increases each time you play these games.”

This will be a special game for Aggies head coach Gary Blair who recently announced this would be the last year of his Hall of Fame career. It is a career that started at SFA and saw NCAA Tournament success. The university has continued to hold a special place in his heart.

“It is a small program here but you can still win at this level,” Blair said. “If you look at men’s basketball Gonzaga played for a national championship. Baylor won it and that is not a mega school. There is always talent no matter what level. You can win if you get the commitment from the town, if you get the commitment from the administration, you can win at the highest level. SFA will win a lot more games. I just hope they don’t win when they come and play me.”

Tipoff in College Station is set for 7 p.m.

