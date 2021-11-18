WEBXTRA: TxDOT official gives update on U.S. Highway 59 direct connect project

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Transportation project manager Cleo Blanton III gave an update on the U.S. Highway 59 direct connect project in Nacogdoches Thursday.

The host was the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce. The audience was primarily made up of business owners along the route. They’ve been impacted by the ongoing construction daily.

Blanton said contractors are halfway through Phase two. He says a project milestone comes up Tuesday the 23rd when night construction is scheduled.

Business owner comments dealt with traffic backups and access closures. The audience exhibited patience, with some owners commenting the $86-million project, once completed, will enhance traffic flow and the community as a whole.

