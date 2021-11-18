East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: TxDOT official gives update on U.S. Highway 59 direct connect project

By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Transportation project manager Cleo Blanton III gave an update on the U.S. Highway 59 direct connect project in Nacogdoches Thursday.

The host was the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce. The audience was primarily made up of business owners along the route. They’ve been impacted by the ongoing construction daily.

Blanton said contractors are halfway through Phase two. He says a project milestone comes up Tuesday the 23rd when night construction is scheduled.

Business owner comments dealt with traffic backups and access closures. The audience exhibited patience, with some owners commenting the $86-million project, once completed, will enhance traffic flow and the community as a whole.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
A woman reported that an armed man forced his way into her home and was in her attic with a...
Lufkin SWAT standoff ends peacefully after man broke into house, barricaded self in attic
Tuesday night a man was shot at a local Lufkin hotel and was flown to an out-of-town hospital.
Lufkin PD arrests Longview man in hotel parking lot shooting
Source: Gray News Media
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 4-year-old shoots self, brother

Latest News

With thanksgiving dinner coming up, The East Texas Food Bank is expanding their help to...
East Texas Food Bank to hold food distribution events in time for Thanksgiving
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,919 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
WEBXTRA: U.S. Highway 59 construction update
Coach Kyle Keller press availability Nov.18