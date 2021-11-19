First Alert: A sunny start to the weekend will end on a cloudy, damp note

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a fantastic Friday in East Texas thanks to the blue skies, light winds, cool air, and low humidity.

Our weekend will start off with more gorgeous weather as a cold start on Saturday morning gives way to a mild afternoon under sunny skies as daytime highs top out in the lower 70′s.

We will then see an increase in cloud cover to go along with a 40% chance of rain on Sunday as another frontal boundary moves toward East Texas. Despite the modest rain chances Sunday afternoon, rainfall amounts, if any, should be very meager, averaging around a tenth-of-an-inch or less.

Behind the Sunday evening frontal passage, look for clearing skies and more cool breezes to return for early next week.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will feature chilly mornings giving way to mild afternoons. Skies will remain mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday before southerly breezes bring back increasing cloud cover by Wednesday.

There are signs that we could be looking at a more significant storm system and rain event coming into the Lone Star State for Thanksgiving Day. There are many details that need to be worked out, but it does look like a slow-moving western storm system could bring us a likely chance of some heavy, soaking rains for Turkey Day.

It should be noted that if this western storm system were to slow down even more, which is certainly possible, then the cloudy, damp, and wet weather could linger into Black Friday as well.

There is also a cold front that will arrive late next week to go along with the wet weather.

