Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-19-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-19-21
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting with a light freeze in northern counties this morning.  It’s a cold start with light winds.  Sunny skies are expected through the day with a cool afternoon.  High temperatures will only reach the lower 60s today.  More sunshine tomorrow and a bit warmer.  Afternoon highs warm back into the 70s this weekend.  Another cold front is on the way Sunday with a chance for scattered showers by afternoon.  Temperatures cool back into the 60s to start next week.  Another storm system brings more rain by midweek that will last into the holiday.  Thanksgiving day looks cloudy, rainy and cool.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

