SFA’s postseason hopes hand on Lamar ourtcome, committee’s decision

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For Stephen F. Austin to make the the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2014 they will need to pick up a win on the road at Lamar and impress the FCS committee in the process.

The Lumberjacks will close out the regular season this weekend in Beaumont against the 2-8 Cardinals. A win would give SFA a five game winning streak and push their record to 8-3. With two losses coming in the AQ7 standings, SFA would need an at-large bid to make the playoffs.

“You want to look good [for the committee],” head coach Colby Carthel said. “I will probably put a little gel in my hair and brush my teeth twice. You have to look good for the ol’ committee. In all seriousness it is just going out and executing. It is not about beating them this bad ort that bad. I just want the win.”

SFA lost a game to Big 12 school Texas Tech 28-22, where the ‘Jacks had a chance to take in the lead on a forth and goal in the final minute. SFA’s second loss came to defending FCS champion Sam Houston 21-20. Those two losses should not hurt the ‘Jacks in the committee’s eyes. What does hurt is the loss to Jacksonville State. With a win on Saturday and based on early games the No.22 ‘Jacks will have to wait and see if what they did was enough.

“It all comes down to the human element and that is just sports,” Carthel said. “That is why you have officials, referees, umpires and everything else. We have to handle what we can control and that is to go out and win. I thin k the resume we put forward, the eight wins, five games in a row, 10 straight wins at home and the few times we have lost, will go well in our favor. The main thing is handle our business.”

SFA and Lamar kickoff in Beaumont Saturday at 4 p.m.

