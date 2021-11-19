East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA’s postseason hopes hand on Lamar ourtcome, committee’s decision

SFA football
SFA football(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For Stephen F. Austin to make the the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2014 they will need to pick up a win on the road at Lamar and impress the FCS committee in the process.

The Lumberjacks will close out the regular season this weekend in Beaumont against the 2-8 Cardinals. A win would give SFA a five game winning streak and push their record to 8-3. With two losses coming in the AQ7 standings, SFA would need an at-large bid to make the playoffs.

“You want to look good [for the committee],” head coach Colby Carthel said. “I will probably put a little gel in my hair and brush my teeth twice. You have to look good for the ol’ committee. In all seriousness it is just going out and executing. It is not about beating them this bad ort that bad. I just want the win.”

SFA lost a game to Big 12 school Texas Tech 28-22, where the ‘Jacks had a chance to take in the lead on a forth and goal in the final minute. SFA’s second loss came to defending FCS champion Sam Houston 21-20. Those two losses should not hurt the ‘Jacks in the committee’s eyes. What does hurt is the loss to Jacksonville State. With a win on Saturday and based on early games the No.22 ‘Jacks will have to wait and see if what they did was enough.

“It all comes down to the human element and that is just sports,” Carthel said. “That is why you have officials, referees, umpires and everything else. We have to handle what we can control and that is to go out and win. I thin k the resume we put forward, the eight wins, five games in a row, 10 straight wins at home and the few times we have lost, will go well in our favor. The main thing is handle our business.”

SFA and Lamar kickoff in Beaumont Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
FM 350
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Source: KTRE Staff
WEBXTRA: TxDOT official gives update on U.S. Highway 59 direct connect project
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident

Latest News

Red Zone Game Ball
Red Zone Game Ball
Wayne Coleman
Jacksonville’s Wayne Coleman announces retirement
Coach Kyle Keller press availability Nov.18
SFA Men's basketball
After tough loss, SFA men’s basketball shifts focus to Cancun Challenge