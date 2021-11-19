East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death of Nacogdoches County Jail inmate

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches jail inmate died after he fell in his cell on Oct. 3 and spent the next 46 days at a local hospital.

According to a press release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Loredo, 62, was booked into the county jail on Aug. 22, 2020.

Loredo was convicted of a felony driving while intoxicated offense and sentenced to serve a term in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the press release stated. He was housed in the Nacogdoches County Jail while he was awaiting admission and transfer to the TDCJ prison system.

The press release stated that Loredo was housed in C Block, Cell 2, which is a single-man cell.

“On October 3, 2021, jail staff was notified of a ‘man down’ in C Block,” the press release stated. “They responded to the scene and found Inmate Loredo inside his cell on the floor. Inmate Loredo stated that he had fallen inside his cell and struck the toilet.”

Loredo was alone in the cell when he fell, the press release stated.

EMS was immediately called to the scene, and Loredo was taken to a local hospital.

“Details of his medical condition cannot be reported at this time due to HIPPA restrictions,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, Loredo remained in the hospital until he died at 5:45 a.m. o Nov. 18.

“Although Mr. Loredo was in the hospital continuously for 46 days, his death is technically considered an in-custody death since he was never released from TDCJ,” the press release stated.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Kerry Don Williamson was notified of the death, and the judge ordered an autopsy, which is standard procedure for in-custody deaths, the press release stated.

Texas Ranger Jim Hicks is investigating the in-custody death as required by state law, the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
FM 350
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident
Source: KTRE Staff
WEBXTRA: TxDOT official gives update on U.S. Highway 59 direct connect project

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today
One of the paramedics died at the scene in Hunt County.
UT Health paramedic killed in Hunt County crash
LINDALE CAMPO
LINDALE CAMPO
POLK CO HOMICIDE
POLK CO HOMICIDE