Thanksgiving with East Texas Kitchen: The Recipes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you need some Thanksgiving recipe inspiration, we’ve got you covered! Take a look.

Pumpkin gooey butter cake:

(a Paula Deen recipe)

From Cranberry-Gouda tart to broccoli-wild rice casserole to pumpkin gooey butter cake, you'll want to try each of these recipes! (KLTV/KTRE)

Ingredients

1 (18 1/4 oz) package yellow cake mix

1 egg

2 sticks melted and divided butter

1 (15 oz) can pumpkin

1 (8 oz) package softened cream cheese

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 (16 oz) box powdered sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Directions

Heat oven to 350 °F.

To make the cake, combine cake mix, 1 stick melted butter and one egg. Mix well to make a thick, spreadable batter.. Pat the mixture into a lightly greased 13×9-inch baking pan.

For the filling:

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and pumpkin until smooth. Add the 3 eggs, vanilla, and 1 stick melted butter and beat together.

Next, add the powdered sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and mix well.

Spread pumpkin mixture over cake batter and bake for 40 to 50 minutes. Make sure not to over bake as the center should be a little gooey.

Cranberry-Gouda Tart

1 sheet puff pastry dough, thawed but still cold

1 can whole berry cranberry sauce

slices of smoked or plain gouda, or brie

Method:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lay the dough out on the parchment, and roll out with a pin or using your hands.

Spread the cranberry sauce over the crust, then lay slices of cheese over it. (They shouldn’t cover the sauce completely, just random pieces around the tart)

Bake at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes. Cut with pizza cutter, and serve warm.

Broccoli-wild rice casserole

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) salted butter

1 medium yellow onion, finely diced

1 clove garlic, grated

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

3 cups whole milk

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

8 ounces processed cheese, cubed

3 cups grated sharp Cheddar

8 cups small broccoli florets

6 ounces diced pimentos, drained

2 1/2 cups cooked long-grain rice

Heat the oven to 350 F degrees. In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle over the flour, dry mustard and cayenne and stir to mix it in well. Continue to cook for 1 minute. Next, add the milk, stirring constantly; cook until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add the cream cheese and Parmesan, stirring until totally combined. Stir in the pepper, salt and paprika. Add the processed cheese, stirring until completely melted. Next, add 1 1/2 cups of the Cheddar and stir until melted. Then, fold in the broccoli and pimentos. In a large baking dish, create a base with half of the rice. Top with half of the broccoli cheese sauce. Repeat with the remaining rice, then the remaining sauce. Sprinkle the rest of the Cheddar evenly over the top of the casserole. Bake until bubbly, about 30 minutes.

