Truck driver exposed to ammonia after 18-wheeler rollover in Central Texas dies

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A hazmat crew is working to contain an active ammonia leak at the scene of a deadly 18-wheeler rollover in Falls County and the public is being told to stay clear of the area near FM 147 and 1240 for “at least 24 hours.”

The wreck was reported shortly before 1 p.m. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the 18 wheeler died from exposure to anhydrous ammonia.

“One Official from the Falls County Sheriffs Office was exposed to the anhydrous ammonia but was transported immediately to a hospital and is reported to be doing well,” the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a hazmat situation. If you live in this area we are urging you to stay in your house. The roadways are blocked stopping all traffic,” the sheriff said earlier in the day.

Late Friday night, the sheriff’s office further urged area residents to “please continue to avoid the area on FM 1240. The roads are CLOSED on both ends. Do not go around barricades, including the county roads that are blocked.”

The sheriff’s office said the “hazmat in the area is very deadly. If you live in the area, keep in mind, there is nothing left behind that is worth losing your life.”

The Waco Fire Department is assisting the sheriff’s office, the Marlin Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety with the regional hazmat situation.

UPDATE: As of 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 20th, a handful of houses are still under evacuation.

