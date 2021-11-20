East Texas Now Business Break
Accidental discharge of gun at Atlanta airport halts departures

An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a...
An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a firearm was accidentally discharged at the airport Saturday.(Courtesy Erika Zeidler via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced there was an accidental discharge of a firearm Saturday in the security screening area, a spokesperson said on Twitter.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. ET and caused a brief delay on flights at the nation’s busiest airport.

The spokesperson tweeted there was no danger to passengers and employees, after concerns of a potential active shooter situation were posted to social media by people in the area.

“There is NOT an active shooter at the airport,” the airport tweeted.

Atlanta police responded to the scene. CNN reported no one had been injured, and investigators were looking into how it happened, according to police.

