East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas

By Amber Stegall and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - A fiery crash involving an Andrews Independent School District band bus caused the deaths of three adults, including the band director, officials said Saturday. Two high school students are in critical but stable condition, KCBD reported.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said Nathan Paul Haile, 59, the driver of the pickup that collided with the bus, died at the scene Friday afternoon. The bus driver, Mark Elbert Boswell, 69, and 53-year-old Darin Kimbrogh Johns, the school band director, later died from their injuries.

DPS officials say a vehicle driving the wrong way on the I-20 service road at Mile Marker 179 crashed head-on with the bus on the east side of Big Spring.

Sgt. Justin Baker said in a news conference Friday night that a Ford F-350 entered I-20 traveling westbound in the eastbound lane “for unknown reasons,” while three Andrews charter buses were traveling eastbound in the same lane, leading to the collision.

This led to a secondary crash with the second charter bus that caused minor damage to the vehicles. The third bus was not hit.

There were 25 students and three adults aboard the first charter bus. Two students and one adult from that bus were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Eleven students and one adult were transported to a hospital in Big Spring, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries. KOSA reported that all Andrews students who were being treated at Scenic Mountain Medical Center have been released and reunited with their families.

Andrews ISD released a statement Friday evening confirming that members of the marching band were on board but said “all kids are accounted for and being treated.”

The state crash team was on the scene investigating.

Friday night’s football game versus Springtown was canceled until further notice.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued this statement Friday night:

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured or lost their lives in the bus crash in Big Spring, and we grieve for the families of those taken too soon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and the State of Texas is ready to provide any additional resources and support needed to Andrews ISD, Big Spring, and those affected by this tragedy. I thank the first responders who rushed to the scene to help those involved in the crash, and I ask Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for those involved in this horrific accident.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Nacogdoches police investigating 2 shooting incidents on Virginia Ave., Cardinal St.
SFA Jeremiah Walker
SFA football earns spot in FCS playoffs, draws UIW in first round
Source: Gray News Media
Kountze man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, car in Tyler County
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Museum of East Texas downsizes to smaller number of trees due to COVID-19
Festival of Trees exhibit returns to Museum of East Texas for 26th year

Latest News

An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 members of a missionary group have been freed...
2 of 17 missionaries released after Haiti kidnapping
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
After leaving a three-star review, the grandmother and her 6-year-old granddaughter had to walk...
Hotel manager calls police on grandmother, granddaughter after 'bad review'
Witnesses say a red SUV drove through a series of barricades then plowed into a marching band...
Witnesses react after SUV barrels through Christmas parade in Wisconsin
A Texas gun store promoted its holiday sale as a "not guilty" sale using an image of Kyle...
Gun store promotes ‘not guilty’ sale after Rittenhouse acquittal