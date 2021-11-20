East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Festival of Trees exhibit returns to the Museum of East Texas for the 26th year

Museum of East Texas downsizes to smaller number of trees due to COVID-19
Museum of East Texas downsizes to smaller number of trees due to COVID-19(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - From Chick Fil A to the Ellen Trout Zoo, The Museum of East Texas has a wide variety of trees on display sponsored by fifty local businesses in the Lufkin area. The money that the East Texas Museum makes from the festival of trees exhibit goes to provide scholarships for art camps next summer. Jamie Zayler the co chair of the festival of trees said this year they scaled back on the number of trees, capping it at fifty businesses.

“The main reason we did that is because we didn’t know what COVID is going to be like because we start planning in April so we didn’t know in December what we were going to be dealing with. And also we have a new creator at the museum and he has just done a fabulous job putting up some fabulous art work and this way when you come out to the museum you can see not only the trees but the beautiful artwork,” Zayler said.

Mary Carol Grimes has been decorating the trees for the past five to six years. Grimes said the museum of East Texas decorators start the trees at the end of Halloween.

“The topper of a tree is always like boom! And I thought I can’t do that and then I did one and I thought yes I can I can do this! So that was really neat for me to find out,” Grimes said.

Mary said she tries her best to give each tree some personality. The decorating process can take upwards of 1.5 hours per tree.

“Some people have their own idea and they’ll say okay I want da-to-tee-da and they’ll buy everything they want. Other people just say I want a tree and I don’t really care what you do which gives me creative freedom,” Grimes said.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be open Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm and on the weekends from 1pm to 5pm.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death of Nacogdoches County Jail inmate
Lynnie Ray Chatman is wanted for questioning after his father's body was discovered Thursday...
Livingston man wanted for questioning in father’s death
FM 350
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Pictured is the 1.2 pounds of crystal meth that was seized after an NCSO traffic stop on Press...
Nacogdoches County traffic stop search results in 1 arrest, seizure of 1.2 lbs. meth, pistol

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Kountze man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, car in Tyler County
Saturday Weather Trivia 11-20-21
Saturday Weather Trivia
Vendors And Supply Chain Issues
Vendors And Supply Chain Issues
Kids Nearly Hit
Students almost hit by car seconds after getting off Carthage ISD bus