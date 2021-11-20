East Texas Now Business Break
Holiday In the Pines back with new challenges for vendors

Source: KTRE Staff
By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There’s a bit of normalcy tonight - the return of charitable trade shows put on by civic organizations. The Nacogdoches Junior Forum is hosting Holiday In the Pines today and tomorrow. Vendors are glad to be on the road again, but they are met with a new set of challenges.

Close to 60 vendors are participating Holiday In the Pines. The vendors have unique retail stories.

Jewelry designer Jordan Jackson of Spring was represented in 50 retail stores. The sparkle left upon COVID-19′s arrival.

“My business pretty much shut down for the majority of the summer,” Jackson said. “People aren’t buying jewelry because they don’t have anywhere to wear it.”

Now on the road to recovery, Jackson and other vendors are dealing with supply shortages.

“A lot of us small business owners aren’t used to having to order what we need for Christmas in the summer,” Jackson explained.

However, when fresh bread is sold, the order needs to be there, right out of the oven.

Vendor Karen Harris was scrambling at the 11th hour.

“In order for us to be able to get the bread, we had to travel to Houston to pick it up because there were no truck drivers available coming this way on my delivery week.,” Harris said.

Out in Waxahachie, Amber Adams adjusted her marketing skills. With no vendor shows, she went curbside and online at her brick-and-mortar store. The result ...

“I had a record year last year, and I’ve been in business for 17 years,” Adams said.

Adams has gone from 28 vendor shows to less than 10 a year. It means less gas and travel expenses, but such decisions can make trade show planners nervous.

“Maybe four to six weeks before, I was in a little bit of a panic, but thankfully, everyone was able to come in,” said Sylvia Butler, the Holiday in the Pines chair.

There is regret that some local business owners opted out because they didn’t have enough staff to run two locations. Overall, shoppers expressed they’re

pleased the holiday season is certainly different from a year ago.

Holiday in the Pines continues until 9 p.m. tonight. Doors reopen at the Nacogdoches Convention Center tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds go toward Junior Forum grants and scholarships.

