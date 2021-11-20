East Texas Now Business Break
Kountze man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, car in Tyler County

By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Kountze man died at a Houston hospital after he was involved in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and a passenger car that occurred on U.S. Highway 69 in Tyler County Tuesday.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 69 and FM 256 in Tyler County.

The preliminary crash report shows that Glenn Matthews, 36, was driving a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Highway 69. At the same time, Adrian Capps, 26, of Lufkin, was driving a 2010 Toyota passenger car east on FM 256.

The Toyota entered the intersection at the same time Matthews was passing another vehicle, the press release stated. Matthews lost control of the motorcycle and struck the Toyota.

EMS personnel took Matthews to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston for treatment of his injuries. Matthews died at the hospital later Tuesday.

Capps was not injured in the wreck.

According to the press release, the investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

