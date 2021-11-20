East Texas Now Business Break
Mark in Texas History: Goodman Museum, a piece of Tyler history, originally built in 1859

Tyler's Goodman Museum is located at 624 N. Broadway Avenue. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In today’s Mark in Texas History, we take a look at a piece of history that was able to be preserved thanks to a large donation. Here’s Mark Scirto.

The Goodman home in Tyler was originally built in 1859. It was just a one-story home at that time. Samuel Smith was the first owner, and he named the home Bonnie Castle. Smith sold the home in 1861.

Dr. Samuel Adams Goodman, a retired doctor from South Carolina, bought the home in 1866. Thus began 73 years of Goodman ownership of the home. A second story was added around 1880. The home was remodeled to its current state, a classic revival-style architecture, in 1926.

When Sallie Goodman LeGrand died in 1939, she left the home to the City of Tyler with instructions to maintain the home and keep it open as a public museum.

Today, the home is still furnished with the original belongings of the Goodman family, some of which are older than the house itself.

The museum offers visitors a chance to view those items and more, like hand-carved furniture and musical instruments, a grandfather clock, fine silver and crystal, clothing, medical books, and paintings.

If you’d like to see the Goodman Museum, it’s located at 624 North Broadway Avenue. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2 donation is suggested for admittance.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff
KTRE Staff
