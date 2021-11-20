Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today with highs warming into the 70s this afternoon. A breezy day, with winds up to 20mph possible out of the south. Tonight, temps in the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Increasing cloud cover tonight as well. As we go through tomorrow, we’ll keep clouds around for most of the day, with sprinkles and scattered showers possible beginning in the morning and lasting into the afternoon. Shower activity will be driven by our next cold front, but that front won’t keep our highs out of the 70s tomorrow; however, highs by Monday will only be in the 60s.

Sunny/mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday, and then mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday. Wednesday through Friday looks wet and rainy. We’ll see showers through the Thanksgiving Holiday, and while the chances aren’t high in the forecast right now, don’t be surprised if we increase those chances over the next few days as confidence increases. While highs will be in the 60s and 70s now through Thanksgiving, we’re forecasting highs only in the 50s for Black Friday. As always, there is room for the forecast to change and we’ll keep you updated. Have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.