Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California

By KCRA Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL LAKE, Calif. (KCRA) - Two children under 10 and two adults died following a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles in California, officials say.

The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way early Saturday morning down Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada mountains. A 911 call reporting the driver came in just minutes before the jeep hit a sedan, killing a man, woman and two kids under 10 years old.

The lone survivor from the sedan was a baby being held in the arms of one of the adults killed. The infant was airlifted to a hospital in Nevada for immediate care.

The driver of the jeep and another person were also taken to the hospital.

“Alcohol may have been a factor in the wrong-way driver. Too early to tell, but that’s the assumption right now,” CHP Sgt. Steve Casetta said.

Casetta says wrong-way wrecks in the area are rare and usually involve only one vehicle.

“Most of the time, if it does happen, it’s a solo vehicle off the roadway into a tree or a ditch, but rarely does it happen with a wrong-way driver and several younger kids,” he said.

He added that early morning drivers should try to avoid the far left lanes, as most of the crashes happen in the fast lane.

I-80 was closed for 17 miles in the eastbound direction for several hours following the crash, bringing traffic into the Sierras to a standstill.

